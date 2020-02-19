'The effect that place has is incredible': 24-year-old attacker gushes over Celtic stadium

Celtic have a last-32 Europa League clash with Copenhagen on the horizon.

Ryan Christie can see no reason why Celtic can't win the Europa League this season.

The Hoops are gearing up for the first leg of their last-32 tie against Copenhagen in Denmark tomorrow.

Celtic under Brendan Rodgers didn't progress past this stage of the competition last season, losing to Valencia over two legs.

But there seems to be a greater resilience about the Bhoys under Neil Lennon this time around after winning home and away against Italian outfit Lazio in the group stage.

If Lennon's side replicate that level of performance in the knockout phases then they could be very difficult to beat.

It could be particularly hard for Copenhagen and potentially other teams at Parkhead, given the Anfield-like atmosphere that the supporters are famous for drumming up on European nights.

And Christie has told Celtic's official website that that's exactly the attitude which is needed if they do want to go all the way.

He said: "Can we go all the way? I mean, why not? I think that needs to be our attitude. It’s never going to be easy, but, especially at Celtic Park, the effect that place has is incredible."

The Danish outfit will be underdogs to beat a much fitter Celtic side over two legs.

They have only played one game since December 16 - a 1-0 defeat by Esbjerg on Friday - and there's no doubt that Lennon's side are expected to see off their challenge en route to the last 16.