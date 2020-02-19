'That's unfair': Manager hits back at something Celtic ace has said

Jeremie Frimpong has not been seen in the Scottish Premiership since suffering an injury in a collission with Kilmarnock's Alan Power.

Jeremie Frimpong’s public criticism of Kilmarnock midfielder Alan Power has been labelled ‘very unfair’ by Rugby Park boss Alex Dyer, speaking to the Daily Record after a 3-1 Scottish Premiership defeat to Celtic in January.

An exciting 19-year-old has been one of the biggest revelations of the season north of the border, establishing himself immediately as Celtic’s first-choice right-back despite the presence of experienced Austrian international Moritz Bauer.

But Frimpong hasn’t featured for Neil Lennon’s side since the end of January, having been stretchered off following a sturdy challenge from Power.

The Killie ace escaped with a red and Frimpong was left very unimpressed by the rather lenient punishment, claiming that the tackle could have very easily left him with a broken leg.

Dyer, however, views the situation a little differently.

“That’s unfair because it was a good tackle and a strong one. Alan’s an honest player and he wouldn’t go out and try to hurt someone,” said the assistant-turned-manager.

“I’m glad the lad’s okay because he’s a very good player. Football’s changed. The challenges you could make five to 10 years ago you can’t make now. Like I said the tackle on the night he got the ball.

“But I’m glad Frimpong is okay and I wish him all the best for the future.”

It remains to be seen what sort of a role Frimpong plays in Lennon’s plans when he does return to action, with Celtic switching from a back-four to a back-three in his absence.

James Forrest has been forced to fill in in an unfamiliar wing-back role in recent weeks – but that’s a position which appears to suit an energetic, dynamic Frimpong like a tailored glove.