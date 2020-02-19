'That's actually insane': Everton fans react to what Ancelotti is planning

Andre Gomes appears to be fit, only four months after his horror injury for Everton.

Everton fans on Twitter are excited by Carlo Ancelotti's revelation that he feels Andre Gomes is ready to make his comeback.

Gomes appears to have made something of a miraculous recovery from injury following a horrific leg break against Tottenham in November.

It was expected that the Everton midfielder would sit out the rest of the season, but the Portugal international played 60 minutes of a friendly this week.

Ancelotti revealed this afterwards: "My personal opinion is he is ready to play. When a player has been out for a long period, I think it is better to start the game.

“He can prepare properly, [rather] than to put him on from the bench. But I have to speak to him and together we can find a solution.”

Everton have a tricky away visit to Arsenal on Sunday and here's how fans of the Goodison Park club reacted on Twitter to the possibility of Gomes starting.

That is actually insane.....



Can't wait to see him back. Never thought before next season. — Mike Gow 高英智 (@mikeygow) February 18, 2020

Belter — Mitch Winslow (@Winning_Slowly) February 18, 2020

Just seen Ancelotti say Gomes could start against Arsenal my year has been made and André Gomes is super human there is no two ways about it. pic.twitter.com/9S5JjaFqsr — ‍♂️ (@AlexCassidy17) February 18, 2020

Absolute chad of a player — The Official “Duncan Ferguson” Twittеr Account (@DuncoAficionado) February 18, 2020

Andre Gomes back for Sunday’s game at arsenal got to give Everton’s medical staff a massive getting that lad through that injury in quick time . — paul mc (@macca310863) February 19, 2020

Gomes is gonna be such a baller under Ancelotti — Cole (@NSNOcole) February 19, 2020

Fastest recovery ever!!!! — Salty (@s6lty1) February 19, 2020

Too soon to start surely. Bring him on as a sub for sure but let's not rush him back. — Nik Ramsden (@MrNikRamsden) February 18, 2020

You would think it's a risk to start him against Arsenal, but if a manager of Ancelotti's experience says that it's better to stick him in the first XI than keep him on the bench then that has to be trusted.

Of course, if he were to come off after 10 minutes then the veteran Italian would be considered negligible for rushing him back, but clearly there would have to be some method to the madness, some element of science that indicates he isn't at a greater risk of injury if he starts against the Gunners.