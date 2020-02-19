Quick links

'That's actually insane': Everton fans react to what Ancelotti is planning

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Andre Gomes during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on March 28, 2019 in Halewood, England.
Andre Gomes appears to be fit, only four months after his horror injury for Everton.

Andre Gomes of Everton and Manuel Lanzini of West Ham United in action during the Premier League match between Everton FC and West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 19, 2019 in...

Everton fans on Twitter are excited by Carlo Ancelotti's revelation that he feels Andre Gomes is ready to make his comeback.

Gomes appears to have made something of a miraculous recovery from injury following a horrific leg break against Tottenham in November.

It was expected that the Everton midfielder would sit out the rest of the season, but the Portugal international played 60 minutes of a friendly this week.

Ancelotti revealed this afterwards: "My personal opinion is he is ready to play. When a player has been out for a long period, I think it is better to start the game.

 

“He can prepare properly, [rather] than to put him on from the bench. But I have to speak to him and together we can find a solution.”

Everton have a tricky away visit to Arsenal on Sunday and here's how fans of the Goodison Park club reacted on Twitter to the possibility of Gomes starting.

You would think it's a risk to start him against Arsenal, but if a manager of Ancelotti's experience says that it's better to stick him in the first XI than keep him on the bench then that has to be trusted.

Of course, if he were to come off after 10 minutes then the veteran Italian would be considered negligible for rushing him back, but clearly there would have to be some method to the madness, some element of science that indicates he isn't at a greater risk of injury if he starts against the Gunners.

Andre Gomes of Everton during the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton at the American Express Community Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Brighton, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

