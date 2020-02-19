Some Arsenal fans unimpressed with summer transfer target's performance last night

Arsenal target Layvin Kurzawa was in action against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Paris Saint-Germain lost 2-1 at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night, meaning they face a battle to make it through to the last eight of the Champions League.

The French champions headed to Signal Iduna Park for a tricky test against Lucien Favre's side, as Thomas Tuchel took on his former club.

Dortmund took the lead as Erling Haaland bundled the ball home from close range, before Neymar equalised for the visitors.

Haaland had the last laugh though, smashing home a left-footed strike to give Dortmund the win, and a big advantage heading to Paris for the second leg – even with PSG's away goal.

PSG weren't exactly impressive, especially at the back, with left back Layvin Kurzawa having a difficult night up against Jadon Sancho.

The defender showed some really positive signs, particularly having gone on a superb run showing strength, balance, pace and outstanding dribbling ability, but then completely misplaced his final ball.

This sums up Kurzawa; some good signs mixed with moments of frustration, and that may well be why PSG are willing to let him go at the end of his contract this summer.

The Sun recently claimed that Arsenal are set to reignite their interest in Kurzawa this summer, but fans weren't too impressed with his performance last night.

Some took to Twitter to suggest that Kurzawa was poor last night, and are ultimately glad that Arsenal didn't sign him as they would rather see Bukayo Saka play than see than the Frenchman.

Saka is levels above Kurzawa in his own position thank lord we didn’t sign him — s (@Slndzz) February 18, 2020

Kurzawa can’t hold a candle to Saka — SVR Pepe (@SVNdombele) February 18, 2020

Kurzawa isn’t a bad player, but I’m glad we didn’t sign him. — Jerry (@Jerry_I_is) February 18, 2020

Just remembered when we were tortured with Kurzawa to Arsenal rumours in January — sports! (@comradesvech) February 18, 2020

Kurzawa has been an absolute liability in this game. — Met. (@AFCMet) February 18, 2020

Thank god we didnt sign Kurzawa.... Hakimi is killing him over and over again — Stupendous confectionary (@Lightest_Lighty) February 18, 2020

What Kurzawa did, it’s good that Arsenal didn’t bring him — Den (@DenReus11) February 18, 2020

Kurzawa always offers the comical display. — MG (@Guendouziology) February 18, 2020