Sky Sports man has faith in out-of-form Rangers star; explains why Braga could be turning point

Rangers host Braga at Ibrox this week in Europa League action.

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd has backed current Ibrox forward Alfredo Morelos to get on the scoresheet this week against Braga, believing their style of play can be exploited by the Colombian, The Scottish Sun reports.

Morelos has scored just one goal in six matches since returning from a calf injury at the end of January, none of which have come in the Scottish Premiership.

In comparison to his exceptional early-season form prior to the winter break, during which time he netted 28, it's quite the dip.

Obviously there isn't too much to panic about when it comes to the 23-year-old but fans will be eager to see him back on the goal trail regularly in upcoming matches.

Sky Sports pundit Boyd thinks tomorrow's match against the Portuguese side could be the perfect chance for him to hit the back of the net again, despite an increase in the quality of opponent.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said: "The way Rangers have played in Europe has suited him because there is a lot of ground to go in behind. His finishes have often been on the counter-attack. In Scotland the majority of teams are now sitting in against Rangers and being very hard to break down.

“Any player up front for Rangers should be scoring goals. But it is difficult when it is so crowded and you’re looking for a little bit of magic.

"I wouldn’t surprised if he scored on Thursday. Rangers will probably be without the ball for large parts of the game and able to hit on the counter. That’s the game that suits Morelos."

It's an interesting point and a tantalising one for supporters who are desperate to see their side up performance levels against Braga this week.

The Portuguese team won a group stage that included Wolves, Besiktas and Slovan Bratislava so will be no pushovers in the Round of 32 tie.

If Steven Gerrard's outfit are to progress they really need their biggest players, such as Morelos, to step up and reach their peak, or could see the two matches slip them by.

European action is a welcome distraction from recent poor league form but the doubleheader could also simply pile on the pressure if they don't perform.

Can Morelos live up to Boyd's billing and punish Braga on the counter-attack? The Colombian's six goals in the Europa League group stage suggest he'll be quite the threat.

It's set to be a fascinating encounter.