Sky pundit fears Timo Werner could expose Serge Aurier

Danny Higginbotham says the German may well exploit Aurier's burst upfield.





Sky Sports pundit Danny Higginbotham says that RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has the capacity to exploit Tottenham defender Serge Aurier in the Champions League last 16 tonight.

In the Sun, Higginbotham said he can see the German hitman exploiting Aurier's burst up the pitch in a Leipzig team who are so sharp in transition.

He said: "The worry for Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is his Serge Aurier often plays like a right-winger and leaves a lot of space behind him. Leipzig are one of the top counter-attacking teams around. Tottenham cannot afford to have big gaps as Werner will look to exploit them and get in behind Aurier.

"It is something they have to be very careful with. Tottenham cannot afford to do is give up space, especially on the turnover. They have to be wary, because Leipzig are so good at turning defence into counter-attack very quickly and then taking full advantage."





Werner is absolutely rapid and plays just off the front, coming in from the left hand side from a deeper position to use his speed to maximum impact.

Jack Grealish absolutely ripped Aurier apart at times in Tottenham's win over Aston Villa on Sunday and Werner has just as much individual quality.

Tottenham are walking something of a tightrope given the way that an away goal could shape the complexion of the tie tonight and that means Aurier needs to have a better game tonight.

Otherwise, Werner, who is an elite international forward at the top of his game tonight can exploit Aurier in exactly the way Higginbotham fears.



