Ralph Hasenhuttl suggests Tottenham's tactics against RB Leipzig

Has the Southampton boss revealed Tottenham Hotspur's game plan to his former side?

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl spoke to Bild about Tottenham Hotspur's potential tactics against RB Leipzig in the Champions League tonight.

Tottenham were struck with terrible news yesterday when it was confirmed that Son Heung-min will undergo surgery over a fractured arm.

That took out any suspense there could have been over Tottenham's attack with Lucas Moura now guaranteed to start up top.

Hasenhuttl, who has faced Tottenham three times since the turn of the year, has given his thoughts about Jose Mourinho's tactics for the game tonight and it is hardly a surprise.

He said: "With Lucas Moura, Tottenham becomes extremely dangerous, especially in situations of switchover. Because of the loss of Harry Kane, they are more focused on counterattack than dominant possession.”

"The defensive has problems when it has to defend highly. Some players lack speed. That's why I expect them to defend more deeply in their own stadium and to wait for a counterattack,” he said.

Mourinho is renowned for sitting back and hitting his opponents on the counter-attack. With two of his best attackers now unavailable, it is almost certain that Tottenham will do exactly what Hasenhuttl said they would.

Atletico Madrid did well last night to sit back and absorb Liverpool's pressure. Diego Simeone's well-drilled side held onto their early lead but considering Tottenham's defence, it is unlikely that they can keep a clean sheet.

Spurs have kept just three clean sheets in all competitions since Mourinho took over back in November.

The Portuguese would love to get his fourth but it won't be easy against a Leipzig side who have failed to score in just three games since the start of the season.