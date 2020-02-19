Scouting Everton and Leicester City's reported target Jonathan David

Jonathan David has all the qualities to be a top player in the Premier League next season.

Jeunes Footeaux claimed yesterday that Leicester City, Everton and Arsenal are all interested in signing Gent's versatile forward Jonathan David.

Not many people knew who David was at the start of last season but he has slowly made a name for himself. The 20-year-old has scored 21 goals and has provided 10 assists in 35 games this season which has attracted a whole host of European clubs.

Leicester, Everton and Arsenal are joined by Napoli, RB Leipzig, Lyon and Lazio in pursuit of the Canadian but what makes him so special? Let's have a look.

Versatility:

David is arguably the most flexible forward in the Belgian top-flight. The youngster is capable of playing on both wings, as a number 10, a second striker as well as a lone striker upfront.

His record, centrally, has been immaculate irrespective of whether he plays up top or as an attacking midfielder or in between the two.

Style of play:

David is a nightmare for the defenders marking him. He possesses electric pace, is strong physically and is an astute dribbler.

The 20-year-old is unpredictable with his movement and almost always manages to make space either for himself or for one of his teammates.

He has been majorly responsible for Gent being the highest-scoring team in the division with him directly involved with 25 of their 54 goals.

How he will fit at Leicester City:

Brendan Rodgers is no stranger to developing youngsters and with David, he will have a lot of options. Jamie Vardy needs a successor sooner or later and the youngster could learn a lot from the veteran Englishman before taking his place.

David's signing could also see James Maddison and him switch places constantly during games. Both players are capable of playing on the wings and as a number 10 and the duo's movement will cause problems to most opponents.

How he will fit at Everton:

One of Marco Silva's biggest problems early on this season was Gylfi Sigurdsson's dip in form. The Iceland international hasn't looked like his previous self and with him getting on, David is ideal for that role.

The Gent forward will provide a whole new dimension to Everton's attack playing behind the likes of Bernard, Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

With Moise Kean's Everton career still yet to properly kick-off, David could well be what the Toffees fans wished the Italian would be and under Carlo Ancelotti, he could reach new heights.