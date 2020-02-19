Quick links

Scouting Everton and Leicester City's reported target Jonathan David

Shamanth Jayaram
Gent's Jonathan David celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between KAA Gent and RE Mouscron, Saturday 18 January 2020 in Gent, on day 22 of the 'Jupiler Pro League' Belgian...
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Jonathan David has all the qualities to be a top player in the Premier League next season.

Gent's Jonathan David celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between KAS Eupen and KAA Gent, Friday 14 February 2020 in Eupen, on day 26 of the 'Jupiler Pro League' Belgian soccer...

Jeunes Footeaux claimed yesterday that Leicester City, Everton and Arsenal are all interested in signing Gent's versatile forward Jonathan David. 

Not many people knew who David was at the start of last season but he has slowly made a name for himself. The 20-year-old has scored 21 goals and has provided 10 assists in 35 games this season which has attracted a whole host of European clubs.

Leicester, Everton and Arsenal are joined by Napoli, RB Leipzig, Lyon and Lazio in pursuit of the Canadian but what makes him so special? Let's have a look.

 

Versatility:

David is arguably the most flexible forward in the Belgian top-flight. The youngster is capable of playing on both wings, as a number 10, a second striker as well as a lone striker upfront.

His record, centrally, has been immaculate irrespective of whether he plays up top or as an attacking midfielder or in between the two. 

Style of play:

David is a nightmare for the defenders marking him. He possesses electric pace, is strong physically and is an astute dribbler. 

Gent's Jonathan David celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between KAA Gent and KV Oostende, Sunday 18 August 2019 in Gent, on the fourth day of the 'Jupiler Pro League' Belgian...

The 20-year-old is unpredictable with his movement and almost always manages to make space either for himself or for one of his teammates.

He has been majorly responsible for Gent being the highest-scoring team in the division with him directly involved with 25 of their 54 goals.

How he will fit at Leicester City:

Brendan Rodgers is no stranger to developing youngsters and with David, he will have a lot of options. Jamie Vardy needs a successor sooner or later and the youngster could learn a lot from the veteran Englishman before taking his place. 

David's signing could also see James Maddison and him switch places constantly during games. Both players are capable of playing on the wings and as a number 10 and the duo's movement will cause problems to most opponents. 

Leicester City's Northern Irish manager Brendan Rodgers congratulates Leicester City's English midfielder James Maddison (R) on the pitch after the English Premier League football match...

How he will fit at Everton:

One of Marco Silva's biggest problems early on this season was Gylfi Sigurdsson's dip in form. The Iceland international hasn't looked like his previous self and with him getting on, David is ideal for that role. 

The Gent forward will provide a whole new dimension to Everton's attack playing behind the likes of Bernard, Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison. 

With Moise Kean's Everton career still yet to properly kick-off, David could well be what the Toffees fans wished the Italian would be and under Carlo Ancelotti, he could reach new heights. 

Everton Manager Carlo Ancelotti talks with Moise Kean of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on December 26, 2019 in Liverpool,...

