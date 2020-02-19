Who is Sandra Ávila Beltrán? Meet inspiration behind Isabella Bautista in Narcos: Mexico

Narcos: Mexico has just returned to Netflix for its second season.

There's always an extra level of interest in a film or TV series when it's based on real-life events and characters.

In the case of Narcos: Mexico, which has just returned to Netflix for its second season, those real characters are the cartel drug lords of Mexico including Diego Luna's character, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, the Godfather of the Mexican drug trade.

However, while the series does feature a number of real-life characters, there are several additions in the series' cast who, technically aren't real people but, in the case of Isabella Bautista, have been inspired by the genuine crime lords of the time.

Isabella Bautista in Narcos: Mexico

Isabella Bautista, who is played in the series by Mexican actress Teresa Ruiz, is a fictional character in Narcos: Mexico.

She is shown to be a close associate of drug kingpin Félix Gallardo and her quest for power in the cutthroat world of drug cartels sees her having to overcome heaps of deep-rooted misogyny to get ahead.

Isabella makes for a fascinating character in Narcos: Mexico and although she's technically a work of fiction, the inspiration for her character was taken from a genuine cartel queen of the time.

She was inspired by Sandra Ávila Beltrán

Isabella Bautista is heavily inspired by the real-life cartel member Sandra Ávila Beltrán, nicknamed La Reina del Pacífico (The Queen of the Pacific), who was a key figure in the crime empire of Félix Gallardo who is actually her uncle in real life.

The family connection meant that Sandra had a key role in the Guadalajara and Sinaloan cartels which put a target on her and members of her family.

Several years after the reign of Féliex Gallardo came to an end when he was imprisoned for the murder of Kiki Camarena, as a leading light in the cartel world, Sandra drew the suspicions of police when, in 2002, she contacted the authorities after her son was kidnapped and held for ransom.

After years of investigating, Sandra was arrested in 2007 and convicted on charges of money laundering. Following on from that, Sandra spend several years going back-and-forth between Mexico and the US after she was extradited to the States in 2012 and subsequently sent back to Mexico the following year.

Sandra Ávila Beltrán.

La Reina del Pacífico.



Detenida el 28 de Septiembre de 2007, fue extraditada a EUA para responder por los cargos de posesión de armas y lavado de dinero. pic.twitter.com/WCqP7ol1Nw — Illuminatti Político (@IvanRodz74) December 21, 2019

Where is Sandra Ávila Beltrán now?

Despite receiving a prison sentence that would have seen her stay behind bars until 2018, Sandra Ávila Beltrán was released in 2015 from the Federal Social Readaptation Center prison in Tepic in the Mexican state of Nayarit.

Since her 2015 release, it is understood that Sandra, now 59 years old, is living in the city of Guadalajara where her uncle, Félix Gallardo, once reigned supreme.

Narcos: Mexico season 2 is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on February 13th, 2020.