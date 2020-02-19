Robert Snodgrass comments on West Ham's survival chances

The Scot feels there is enough quality in the Hammers ranks to beat the drop.





Robert Snodgrass says West Ham have a squad which should be challenging for the top ten and criticised his side's record of letting 19 points go from winning positions.

Speaking to TalkSport, Snodgrass also praised the Hammers fans for their drive and desire for the club to succeed and shared his frustration that the side is down there.

He said: "We've got more than enough talent to be fighting for the top ten. You need to very harsh on your lads, we've threw away 19 points from a winning position. At any level, that's not good enough.

"You can't let that happen. I can't speak highly enough of the fans. What you want from fans is a drive and a push. They're right beside you and that's what you want with fans. I firmly believe we can (survive). We've got the players to do so. If we are going to stay up, we've got to be ruthless."





By this time in the London Stadium and with the spending done under Manuel Pellegrini, West Ham will have expected to be in and around the top ten by now.

The Hammers fans want to see the fight Snodgrass talks about from their side from now until the end of the season.

If they can marry the right commitment with the quality they have, they should be alright. That's if they can provide that ruthlessness and Moyes can rid himself of some of his natural tactical caution.



