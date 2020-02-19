Quick links

Report: Tottenham and Celtic want £18m striker, Spurs scout impressed after two-goal display

Olly Dawes
Amiens' Serhou Guirassy celebrates after scoring during the French L1 football match between Amiens(L1) and Monaco on February 8, 2020 at the Licorne Stadium in Amiens. (Photo by FRANCOIS...
Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic are reportedly keen on Serhou Guirassy.

Serhou Guirassy of Amiens SC during the French League 1 match between Amiens SC v Paris Saint Germain at the Stade de la Licorne on February 15, 2020 in Amiens France

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy – but Celtic are also in the race.

It's claimed that Spurs scout Brian Carey was in the stands to watch Guirassy in action on Saturday, as Amiens took on Paris Saint-Germain in a topsy-turvy game.

Guirassy scored twice in the 4-4 draw, including the late equaliser for the hosts, and it seems that he has impressed Carey and Spurs.

 

Amiens allegedly want £18million for Guirassy, a major mark-up from the £5million they paid to sign him from Koln last summer, but Spurs aren't alone in the race.

Celtic are believed to be interested in Guirassy, but with that price tag, it may be difficult for the Bhoys to sign, as that fee is around twice their record fee.

Guirassy is a tall, athletic and technically strong French striker, meaning he would make sense as a potential successor to Odsonne Edouard this summer – but the fee is a problem.

Amiens' French forward Sehrou Guirassy celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between SC Amiens and Olympique de Marseille (OM) on October 4, 2019 at the...

Tottenham need a striker this summer, and a mobile target man like Guirassy would fit the bill, but again, £18million would be a considerable outlay for a striker who scored just nine times in 45 games for Koln.

Spurs may feel that there is untapped potential in Guirassy, and after eight goals in 21 games this season, it may be wise to keep tabs on him for the rest of the season ahead of potentially launching a move.

Amiens' Serhou Guirassy celebrates after scoring during the French L1 football match between Amiens(L1) and Monaco on February 8, 2020 at the Licorne Stadium in Amiens. (Photo by FRANCOIS...

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

