Report notes how striker's £4.15m transfer is imminent - unexpected boost for Celtic

Celtic may have been handed a big boost ahead of Thursday's game with Copenhagen.

According to Ekstra Bladet, Celtic's Europa League opponents Copenhagen are set to weaken themselves ahead of tomorrow's game by selling striker Pieros Sotiriou.

They carry a report suggesting that Copenhagen have agreed to sell Sotiriou to FC Astana in Kazakhstan, and the striker will be making his move immediately.

Sotiriou allegedly had a 'tearful farewell' on Tuesday, and confirmed himself that he is off to Kazakhtan to start the next chapter in his career.

Copenhagen will allegedly bring in a €5million (£4.15million) fee for Sotiriou, in what may well be a massive boost for Celtic.

Celtic face Copenhagen in the first leg of their two-legged Europa League clash on Thursday, and the Danes have offloaded a major source of goals ahead of the game.

Sotiriou, 27, has hit 13 goals in 30 games for Copenhagen this season, whilst also adding three assists to his name too in an impressive campaign.

A Cyprus international, Sotiriou came off the bench in Friday's 1-0 defeat at Esbjerg, and that will now be his final appearance for the club as he heads off to Astana.

Celtic will hope that Sotiriou's exit unsettles Copenhagen and limits their attacking play on Thursday, with his exit unexpected boost.