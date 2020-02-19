Report: Leicester looking to sign Rodgers' former £4m target for free this summer

Quick links

Brendan Rodgers reportedly wanted Olympiakos flyer Omar Elabdellaoui at Celtic - could they finally work together in the Premier League with Leicester City?

Omar Elabdellaoui of Olympiacos FC controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Olympiacos FC at Allianz Arena on November 6, 2019 in Munich,...

Leicester City will have a scout at Thursday night’s Europa League clash between Olympiakos and Arsenal, according to Fos Online, with Omar Elabdellaoui the object of their affections.

A former Manchester City and Hull right-back has been linked with a return to the Premier League plenty of times over the years and, with the summer transfer window not too far away, the Norway international has made a return to the gossip columns.

 

According to reports on the continent, high-flying Leicester are big admirers of Elabdellaoui. They will send scouts to Greece in order to see how he does against Premier League opposition in the shape of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a fine season at Olympiakos and he is the epitome of the modern day full-back, equally comfortable defending one-on-one as he is flying forward to provide support in attack.

Omar Elabdellaoui of Norway in action during the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier match between Romania and Norway at Arena Nationala on October 15, 2019 in Bucharest, Romania.

It is that swashbuckling style which will appeal to Brendan Rodgers, whose Leicester side rely so heavily on their wide players in the final third. It speaks volumes that, in recent clashes against Wolves and Aston Villa, The Foxes looked blunt and short of ideas up against five-man defences who restricted space on the flanks for the likes of Ben Chilwell and Ricardo Pereira to wreak havoc.

Rodgers was interested in bringing Elabdellaoui to Celtic in January 2019 with the Scottish Sun linking The Hoops with a £4 million switch.

It seems that the Irish tactician has retained his admiration for a Scandinavian ace, with Elabdellaoui due to become a free agent in July.

Omar Elabdellaoui of Olympiacos FC runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Olympiacos FC and Bayern Muenchen at Karaiskakis Stadium on October 22, 2019 in...

