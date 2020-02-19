Report: Leeds United target striker described as 'a real threat' - but Tottenham want him too

Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Birmingham City striker Adan George.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur are both keen on signing Birmingham City attacker Adan George this summer.

The attention at St Andrews is all on Jude Bellingham, with the teenage midfielder attracting interest from the country's biggest clubs having starred this year.

However, Bellingham isn't the only young prospect emerging at St Andrews, and there is now mounting interest in George too.

The 17-year-old striker has been impressing in the Blues youth ranks this season, smashing a hat-trick against Sunderland in the FA Youth Cup in December.

George has also hit four goals in nine games for Birmingham's Under-23's this season, earning huge praise from boss Steve Spooner as he branded him 'a real threat'.

Now, Leeds want to bring him to Elland Road to add to their development ranks, potentially viewing him as competition for Ryan Edmondson.

Yet with Tottenham in the race too, Leeds face Premier League competition – and Spurs can offer him the chance to play under Jose Mourinho in the future.

Spurs do have a couple of young strikers in Troy Parrott and Kion Etete, meaning George's chances may be hampered – and with Birmingham keen to give him a new contract, this could be a real battle for George's long-term future.