Report: Lampard interested in signing £18m striker, but Celtic and Spurs want him too

Chelsea have reportedly joined the battle for Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are interested in signing Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy, with Frank Lampard informed of his quality.

It's claimed that Chelsea are now watching Guirassy closely, with Lampard overseeing a potential move for the Frenchman come the end of the season.

Amiens will allegedly accept around £18million for Guirassy this summer, and Premier League clubs are queueing up for him, as West Ham and Bournemouth both had loan-to-buy offers rejected in January.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested too, whilst the Daily Mail also note that Celtic are keen on Guirassy, even though the price tag may be beyond the Bhoys.

Guirassy grabbed headlines on Saturday with two goals against Paris Saint-Germain, including a late equaliser in the topsy-turvy 4-4 draw.

Formerly of Koln, Guirassy is well-built at 6ft 2in tall, but he's also mobile and adept with the ball at his feet, meaning he can play as an all-round centre forward.

With Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud possibly leaving this summer, Chelsea will need at least one striker who will accept a squad role behind Tammy Abraham, and Guirassy may fit the bill.

Tottenham would be seeking the same behind Harry Kane, but even if Celtic sell Odsonne Edouard this summer, it seems unlikely that they would double their transfer record with a deal for compatriot Guirassy.

It's a fairly big fee for a player who struggled at Koln, but Guirassy appears to have kicked on at Amiens, and may find himself in demand this summer.