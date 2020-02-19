Report: Klopp wants to bring 22-year-old speedster to Liverpool amid relegation threat

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica.

According to Bild, Liverpool are now keen to sign Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica, with Jurgen Klopp allegedly adding him to his wish list.

It's claimed that Liverpool have watched Rashica repeatedly now, and Klopp is interested in signing him at the end of the season.

The report states that Rashica's exit is now 'inevitable', whether Werder stay in the Bundesliga or not; they currently sit in the relegation zone, but are only goal difference away from climbing out.

Rashica seemingly needs a move to further his career now, and Liverpool may offer him a move to the Premier League after some strong performances in Germany.

The Kosovo international, 22, has hit 10 goals and four assists in 21 appearances, having notched 12 goals and six assists for Werder last season.

Rashica is a rapid winger with great dribbling ability and strong finishing, whilst he has the versatility to play on either flank or up front – which may just be attractive to Jurgen Klopp.

With Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations in the middle of next season, Liverpool need options out wide – and Rashica would fit the bill.

He's arguably a better fit for that squad role than a big-name signing like Jadon Sancho, as he would be more likely to accept a squad role before coming into the side when needed.

Rashica may not attract headlines like Sancho, but he's a young, fast winger with real potential – and those are the kind of signings that have made Liverpool so successful in recent years.