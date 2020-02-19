Report: Former Newcastle United midfielder could be on his way to Spain

Ki Sung-yueng has been linked with a move to the Spanish second division.

Ki Sung-yueng was released by Newcastle United in the January transfer window and the South Korean is now being linked with a big step down in class.

According to a report from Korean publication YTN, SD Huesca are one of the teams interested in signing the 31-year-old. 

However, a move to the MLS and the Middle East are also options the midfielder is reported to be assessing.

 

It's safe to say the South Korean international isn't going to go down as a Newcastle United legend, with the 31-year-old playing just 23 times for the Magpies.

He also only ever managed to register one assist and never scored for Steve Bruce's side, making it easy to see why they were happy to see Sung-yueng leave.

The South Korean international played the majority of his matches for Swansea City, playing 162 times for the Wales-based side.

SD Huesca are one of the better sides in the Segunda Division, currently sitting fourth in the league table joint on points with third place and just one point behind second.

So there's a chance that Huesca could be playing in La Liga next season, which seems like a more suitable level for a player leaving the Premier League.

