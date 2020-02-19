Report: Former Liverpool midfielder joins Borussia Dortmund in a £21m move

Former Liverpool man Emre Can has now permanently joined Borussia Dortmund.

Emre Can has agreed to join Borussia Dortmund on a permanent basis, after being on loan with the German side for just 18 days.

The former Liverpool midfielder has played just four matches with Dortmund, but that must have been enough to secure a very fast permanent deal.

According to The Sun, Can was purchased by the German giants for £21m and is now contracted to them until 2024.

The 26-year-old old made his most club appearances ever at Anfield. playing 167 times for the Reds where he managed to score 14 goals and register 12 assists.

Can also played 45 times for Juventus, which is the team that the German midfielder has now left after never really making an impact.

Juventus will be pleased that they've made a very sizable profit from the former Anfield man, as they originally signed him on a free transfer from the Reds.

The German was only in the Italian side's starting-11 10% of the time, which has already been topped by Dortmund playing him in the starting lineup for 67% of their Bundesliga matches.

With the lack of game time in Italy, it's no wonder that Can was keen to get this move done quickly, and he can now look forward to playing regularly in a top team.