Report explains why a stunned David Moyes was left 'seething' by West Ham

West Ham United appear to be in a bit of a mess right now - and now just because they are stuck in the Premier League relegation zone.

West Ham United manager David Moyes was left ‘seething’ after being forced to check out potential transfer targets on YouTube, according to The Mirror (19 February, page 47).

They say any publicity is good publicity but a London giant appears to be on a mission to disprove that particular theory.

With one of the Premier League’s most historic clubs slipping into the relegation zone as fans vent their frustration at everyone from the players to the owners to the manager himself, the 2019/20 season is quickly descending into a farce.

And Moyes has a front-row seat at the circus.

The Mirror reports that the experienced Scot was left ‘seething’ and ‘gobsmacked’ when he discovered that essential data on West Ham’s transfer targets was seemingly nowhere to be seen.

The Hammers gave director of football Mario Husillos and chief scout Juan Pellegrini (son of former manager Manuel) their marching orders in December. And, it seems, they were allowed to walk out the door with the club’s scouting data under their arms.

No wonder Moyes was left baffled by a side so ill-equipped to deal with the January transfer window when it rolled around.

The former Manchester United boss was apparently left scouring YouTube for any scraps of information he could obtain about potential new signings with Jarrod Bowen, Darren Randolph and Tomas Soucek eventually arriving through the door.

It seems that some rather underwhelming displays on the pitch are merely the tip of the iceberg at West Ham right now.