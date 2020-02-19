Report: Ex-Liverpool boss makes move for Anfield freebie amid Tottenham interest

Leicester City are moving for reported Tottenham Hotspur target Adam Lallana.

According to Sky Sports, Leicester City have now made an initial approach to sign Liverpool playmaker Adam Lallana at the end of the season.

It's claimed that Brendan Rodgers wants to reunite with Lallana at Anfield, and is now making his move to win the race for his signature.

Lallana is inside the final six months of his contract at Liverpool, but he can only sign a pre-contract with a foreign club, meaning Leicester have to wait.

Still, Rodgers and co have made the first move for Lallana, and hope to bring him to the King Power Stadium in a bargain free transfer move.

Leicester aren't the only club believed to be keen; The Telegraph report that Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are all pursuing Lallana too.

Having interest from the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham, Lallana will be in demand this summer, but Rodgers may feel that he has an advantage in the race.

Rodgers signed Lallana for Liverpool in the summer of 2014, raiding Southampton to bring the playmaker to Anfield, and he bagged six goals in 41 appearances in his first season under Rodgers.

Lallana has declined slightly now he's approaching 32, but his experience could be valuable to Leicester, whilst another creative midfielder – especially on a free transfer – would be wise given questions over James Maddison's future.