Report: Euro giants plan to seduce £40k-a-week international Orta is eyeing for Leeds

Robin Koch is one of many players on whom Leeds United 's staff have compiled reports.

The Portuguese giants Benfica are targeting a player Leeds United have scouted, according to Jornal Record.

In an interview with Leeds Live last month, the Whites director of football Victor Orta named the Freiburg centre-back Robin Koch as one of the many players on whom he and his staff have compiled reports.

But Orta admitted that it would be difficult to sign someone of Koch's standing - a twice-capped Germany international - as a Championship club.

"We are always evaluating," the Spaniard said. "Because, perhaps, in a moment, he could be available. Or we could get into another league and then he could be available."

Leeds remain on course to secure a return to the Premier League this season, despite their alarming loss of form in the early new year.

But it could be too little too late for the Whites' Koch pursuit if Benfica have anything to do with it.

Record reports that the Eagles' strategy is to 'seduce' the 23-year-old, for whom they were quoted €17 million (around £15m) by Freiburg last month, according to A Bola.

It was also claimed that Koch is seeking around £40,000 a week from his next employers.