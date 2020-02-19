Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Report: Euro giants plan to seduce £40k-a-week international Orta is eyeing for Leeds

Aiden Cusick
Eddie Gray (l), Angus Kinnear and Victor Orta of Leeds United look on from the direcors box during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Leeds United at Bet365 Stadium on...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Robin Koch is one of many players on whom Leeds United 's staff have compiled reports.

Robin Koch of Germany runs with the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Germany and Belarus at Borussia-Park on November 16, 2019 in Moenchengladbach, Germany.

The Portuguese giants Benfica are targeting a player Leeds United have scouted, according to Jornal Record.

In an interview with Leeds Live last month, the Whites director of football Victor Orta named the Freiburg centre-back Robin Koch as one of the many players on whom he and his staff have compiled reports.

But Orta admitted that it would be difficult to sign someone of Koch's standing - a twice-capped Germany international - as a Championship club.

 

"We are always evaluating," the Spaniard said. "Because, perhaps, in a moment, he could be available. Or we could get into another league and then he could be available."

Leeds remain on course to secure a return to the Premier League this season, despite their alarming loss of form in the early new year.

Eddie Gray (l), Angus Kinnear and Victor Orta of Leeds United look on from the direcors box during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Leeds United at Bet365 Stadium on...

But it could be too little too late for the Whites' Koch pursuit if Benfica have anything to do with it.

Record reports that the Eagles' strategy is to 'seduce' the 23-year-old, for whom they were quoted €17 million (around £15m) by Freiburg last month, according to A Bola.

It was also claimed that Koch is seeking around £40,000 a week from his next employers.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch