Report: Club demand £12.5m for 13-goal winger with West Ham keen, saw him on Sunday

FCSB's Florinel Coman reacts during the game during the match between FCSB v FC Milsami Orhei, UEFA Europa League 2019
West Ham United are reportedly keen on Florinel Coman.

FCSB's Florinel Coman reacts during the game during the match between FCSB v FC Milsami Orhei, UEFA Europa League 2019

According to Digisport, Orlando City have now made a move to sign West Ham United target Florinel Coman from Steaua Bucharest.

It's claimed that the MLS side offered €7million (£5.8million) for 40% of Coman's economic rights, but owner Gigi Becali has refused the bid.

Becali instead wants more than double that amount, demanding €15million (£12.5million) for Coman as interest mounts in the winger ahead of the summer window.

 

Coman, 21, has impressed this season with 13 goals and nine assists this season, even earning some Premier League interest along the way.

The Daily Mail claimed back in October that West Ham United had joined Manchester City in the race to sign Coman, and recent reports suggest the Hammers remain keen.

Sport.ro claim that West Ham scouted Steaua Bucharest's clash with Dinamo Bucharest on Sunday, with Coman involved as Steaua suffered a 2-1 defeat.

FCSB's Florinel Coman in action during the game during the match between FCSB v FC Milsami Orhei, UEFA Europa League 2019

Heading to Romania to watch Steaua may point to Coman still being on the West Ham radar, and they at least know how much the winger would cost now.

Raiding European leagues for promising players – such as Tomas Soucek in January – is exactly the sort of approach that West Ham should be taking, and losing a target to an MLS side would be a major blow.

Florinel Coman, midfielder of Romania looks during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Spain and Romania on November 18, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

