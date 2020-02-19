Report: Celtic and Rangers join forces to try and bring big change to Scottish football

The Ibrox side and their Glasgow rivals are unhappy with how discipline issues are handled in Scotland.

Scotland's biggest clubs, including Celtic and Rangers, have told the Scottish Football Association that the current disciplinary system is 'not fit for purpose', The Daily Mail reports.

The paper say that chief executive Ian Maxwell was invited to attend a meeting of SPFL clubs on Monday, with the Ibrox side and the Hoops leading the charge to bring an overhaul to current compliance officer system as early as this summer.

Subscribe

It's said that the governing body are sympathetic to clubs' concerns, with frustration widespread with clubs up and down the Scottish Premiership.

Both Glasgow clubs have issued statements in recent months, left annoyed by how the compliance officer handled events after December's derby involved Ryan Christie and Alfredo Morelos.

Rivals on the pitch, it now appears both clubs will look to work together to find a way forward off of it.

Ultimately it's the clubs who need to take the lead on the issue.

It was them who signed up to the current process, apparently happy with how they thought it would work.

In practice, it has clearly caused controversy and confusion.

More consultation between referees, players and clubs will now have to occur and this time everyone involved needs to get it right, rather than have even more issues drag on and result in a series of neverending statements.





Above all, more transparency is needed.

Hopefully, for the benefit of everyone in Scottish football, big change is on the way.