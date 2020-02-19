Report: Bruce to give Newcastle player his first start of 2020 on Saturday

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle looks set to start for Steve Bruce's side against Crystal Palace.

According to the Daily Star, Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle is set to return to their starting line-up at the weekend, for their match against Crystal Palace.

Gayle has struggled with injury of late, but the striker has been back in Newcastle training all week.

And it seems that Gayle could be given the chance to start up-front for Newcastle ahead of Joelinton on Saturday, when Bruce’s side take on Palace.

Joelinton still only has one Premier League goal to his name since joining, despite Bruce showing great patience in the club’s record signing.

The Brazilian has been given ample opportunity at St. James’ Park, but is yet to show that he can hit the back of the net with any regularity.

Bruce now apparently feels that the time for change has come, and Gayle could be given a run now.

Gayle has not started for Newcastle in 2020, but he did claim an assist on his last appearance, which came as a substitute against Wolves.

There are question marks over whether Gayle has what it takes to be a regular scorer in the Premier League.

But the striker has only been given two starts by Newcastle this term, and he is surely worth giving a run of games, considering Joelinton’s obvious struggles.