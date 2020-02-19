Quick links

Report: Bruce to give Newcastle player his first start of 2020 on Saturday

Newcastle Manager Stephen Bruce during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle looks set to start for Steve Bruce's side against Crystal Palace.

Dwight Gayle strikes the ball during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on December 19, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

According to the Daily Star, Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle is set to return to their starting line-up at the weekend, for their match against Crystal Palace. 

Gayle has struggled with injury of late, but the striker has been back in Newcastle training all week.

And it seems that Gayle could be given the chance to start up-front for Newcastle ahead of Joelinton on Saturday, when Bruce’s side take on Palace.

 

Joelinton still only has one Premier League goal to his name since joining, despite Bruce showing great patience in the club’s record signing.

The Brazilian has been given ample opportunity at St. James’ Park, but is yet to show that he can hit the back of the net with any regularity.

Bruce now apparently feels that the time for change has come, and Gayle could be given a run now.

Dwight Gayle of Newcastle United goes down injured and is subsequently substitued during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on...

Gayle has not started for Newcastle in 2020, but he did claim an assist on his last appearance, which came as a substitute against Wolves.

There are question marks over whether Gayle has what it takes to be a regular scorer in the Premier League.

But the striker has only been given two starts by Newcastle this term, and he is surely worth giving a run of games, considering Joelinton’s obvious struggles.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

