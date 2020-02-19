Report: Arsene Wenger could cause change at Anfield and Old Trafford

Liverpool and Manchester United may be impacted, if Arsene Wenger's law change takes place.

According to the Daily Mirror, Arsene Wenger’s VAR proposal could cause a big change at both Anfield and Old Trafford.

Liverpool and Manchester United’s grounds do not have big screens in them, but they would have to be installed if Wenger’s offside-law change is passed by rule-makers.

Wenger wants to change the offside law after a series of controversial decisions since VAR’s introduction in the Premier League.

The former Arsenal boss has suggested that attacking players are deemed onside if any of their body is in line with the last defender.

Wenger also wants big screens at every ground to keep fans more informed, which would mean that Liverpool and United would have to make changes to the structures of their home stadiums.

Liverpool currently only have a scoreboard, while Old Trafford also doesn’t have a screen capable of showing incidents.

If Wenger’s law is passed it would be one of the most momentous rule changes in football in modern times, and could be introduced in time for the start of next season.