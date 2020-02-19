Report: Arsenal plan to raid European giants as 17-year-old faces uncertain future

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are reportedly looking to bring Kays Ruiz-Atil to the Premier League from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG might have one of the most fearsome squads in world football right now but a starting XI of former academy graduates who left the Parc des Princes before fulfilling their potential would also make for a rather daunting opponent.

The likes of Kingsley Coman, Matteo Guendouzi, Boubakary Soumare, Odsonne Edouard and Moussa Dembele all arose through the ranks in the French capital before making a name for themselves elsewhere.

And Ruiz-Atil, it seems, could also slip through PSG’s net.

While still a teenager, this hugely talented central midfielder has already represented Barcelona and PSG. According to FootMercato, he will soon be offered the chance to add Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus or Borussia Dortmund to that list.

Ruiz-Atil was hoping to stay and establish himself at the Parc des Princes but his current contract expires in 2021 and PSG, so far, have failed to tie him down to a long-term deal. FootMercato adds that there is a difference of opinion over how much he should be paid, the player’s representatives thinking he deserves a substantial pay rise.

A move to Arsenal would see Ruiz-Atil link up with Mikel Arteta, a coach who has already shown a penchant for improving talented young players since taking over at The Emirates just two months ago.

And, with PSG boasting a treasure trove of talent in central midfield, Ruiz-Atil might find much-needed game-time easier to come by in London.