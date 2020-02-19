Quick links

Report: Arsenal plan to raid European giants as 17-year-old faces uncertain future

Danny Owen
Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are reportedly looking to bring Kays Ruiz-Atil to the Premier League from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Elijah Dixon-Bonner of Liverpool and Kays Ruiz-Atil of Paris Saint Germain in action during the Premier League International Cup game at the Kirkby...

Arsenal are planning a summer raid of Paris Saint-Germain, according to FootMercato, with Kays Ruiz-Atil facing an uncertain future with the Ligue 1 champions.

PSG might have one of the most fearsome squads in world football right now but a starting XI of former academy graduates who left the Parc des Princes before fulfilling their potential would also make for a rather daunting opponent.

The likes of Kingsley Coman, Matteo Guendouzi, Boubakary Soumare, Odsonne Edouard and Moussa Dembele all arose through the ranks in the French capital before making a name for themselves elsewhere.

 

And Ruiz-Atil, it seems, could also slip through PSG’s net.

While still a teenager, this hugely talented central midfielder has already represented Barcelona and PSG. According to FootMercato, he will soon be offered the chance to add Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus or Borussia Dortmund to that list.

Kays Ruiz-Atil of Paris Saint-Germain controls the ball during the match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain on November 26, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

Ruiz-Atil was hoping to stay and establish himself at the Parc des Princes but his current contract expires in 2021 and PSG, so far, have failed to tie him down to a long-term deal. FootMercato adds that there is a difference of opinion over how much he should be paid, the player’s representatives thinking he deserves a substantial pay rise.

A move to Arsenal would see Ruiz-Atil link up with Mikel Arteta, a coach who has already shown a penchant for improving talented young players since taking over at The Emirates just two months ago.

And, with PSG boasting a treasure trove of talent in central midfield, Ruiz-Atil might find much-needed game-time easier to come by in London.

A dejected Mikel Arteta the head coach

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

