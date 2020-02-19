Report: Arsenal eyeing move for 24-year-old who has a £33.2m release clause

The Gunners are reportedly lining up Jonathan Tah who has a release clause.

Arsenal are now reportedly in the hunt for German centre-back Jonathan Tah, which is a move that could easily be done due to the 24-year-old having a release clause.

According to Sport Bild via The Sun, the Gunners are eyeing up Tah who is said to have a release clause of £33.2m - which would seem like a backup plan should they fail to land Dayot Upamecano.

The Frenchman has a Transfermarkt value of £45m, which doesn't mean that's how much he'll cost - but you would imagine it can't be too far off.

Which would make Tah the cheaper option should Mikel Arteta seriously want to sign the German centre-back.

This could be bad news for Pablo Mari, with the Spaniard currently on loan with the north London side but has an option to buy in his contract.

However, should Arteta spend big on either Tah or Upamecano, he may feel that it's no longer necessary to permanently sign the Flamengo man.

The 24-year-old German has played nine times for his country and has been with Bayer Leverkusen since 2015.

So far this season, Peter Bosz's side have played the centre-back in the Bundesliga on 18 occasions, with Tah managing to register one assist during these outings.

The price of the release clause isn't too crazy in today's market and with Tah being 24 years old, he's more of a ready-made signing than a younger option might be.