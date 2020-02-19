Report: £83m star 'dreaming' of Manchester United move, despite Spurs interest

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side are said to be interested in Moussa Dembele, as are West Ham United, but he wants Manchester United.

According to Sky Sports, Moussa Dembele is still ‘dreaming’ of a move to Manchester United, despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Lyon look likely to sell Dembele in the summer, with Sky Sports suggesting that he has an £83 million asking price over his head.

Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham all want to snap up Dembele, but it is Old Trafford which reportedly appeals to the Frenchman most.

Dembele looks likely to be highly in-demand at the end of the season, as so many clubs in the Premier League need a striker.

The Red Devils want a number nine to compete with Anthony Martial, while Tottenham need to find some back-up to Harry Kane.

West Ham also are eyeing up Dembele, but they would have to avoid the drop to stand any chance of landing the former Celtic man.

Dembele has scored 13 goals in 24 matches this term, and if he could recreate those figures at Manchester United, Tottenham or West Ham he would be welcomed with opened arms.