Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United

Premier League

Report: £83m star 'dreaming' of Manchester United move, despite Spurs interest

John Verrall
A general view of Old Trafford ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on March 10, 2018 in Manchester, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side are said to be interested in Moussa Dembele, as are West Ham United, but he wants Manchester United.

Moussa Dembele of Lyon during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and FC Barcelona at Groupama Stadium on February 19, 2019 in Decines...

According to Sky Sports, Moussa Dembele is still ‘dreaming’ of a move to Manchester United, despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Lyon look likely to sell Dembele in the summer, with Sky Sports suggesting that he has an £83 million asking price over his head.

Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham all want to snap up Dembele, but it is Old Trafford which reportedly appeals to the Frenchman most.

 

Dembele looks likely to be highly in-demand at the end of the season, as so many clubs in the Premier League need a striker.

The Red Devils want a number nine to compete with Anthony Martial, while Tottenham need to find some back-up to Harry Kane.

Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele celebrates after scoring during their UEFA Champions League Group F football match Olympique Lyonnais vs FC Shakhtar Donetsk at the OL stadium in...

West Ham also are eyeing up Dembele, but they would have to avoid the drop to stand any chance of landing the former Celtic man.

Dembele has scored 13 goals in 24 matches this term, and if he could recreate those figures at Manchester United, Tottenham or West Ham he would be welcomed with opened arms.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for MANCHESTER UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch