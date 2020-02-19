Report: £120m star will be more keen on Liverpool move if they win the Champions League

Liverpool and Manchester United are in a battle to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

According to Sky Sports, Jadon Sancho will be more keen to join Liverpool if they are to win the Champions League this season.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the Borussia Dortmund winger, but it is Manchester United who are thought to be confident of getting a deal over the line.

The problem for United is that there are no guarantees that they will be able to offer Sancho Champions League football next term.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will certainly be in Europe’s top competition as they are set to win the Premier League.

If Liverpool also deliver the Champions League for the second season running, Sky Sports claim that Sancho will find the possibility of a move to Anfield very tempting.

Sancho wants to win titles, and a double-trophy winning season would help to confirm to the English winger that Liverpool are in position to dominate football for the years ahead.

Liverpool are facing a fight to stay in the Champions League, as they are currently 1-0 down after the first-leg of their tie against Atletico Madrid.

Dortmund are thought to be looking for £120 million (Sky) for the 19-year-old, and the battle for his signature looks set to be the story of the summer.

A good buy for Liverpool?

Sancho's ability to dictate the pace of Dortmund’s attacks is remarkable given his tender years.

The teenager is the main creative outlet in one of Europe’s top sides, and if Liverpool were to sign him he would be their most exciting addition for years.

Sancho has claimed 13 goals and 13 assists in just 20 Bundesliga games this term, and he if could repeat those sort of figures at Anfield he would be a huge hit.