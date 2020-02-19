QPR-linked free agent refuses club's lucrative contract offer after leaving Forest

A former Nottingham Forest defender has been linked with an English football return as a Queens Par Rangers player.

The Queens Park Rangers-linked former Nottingham Forest defender Alexander Milosevic has refused another side's contract offer, according to Expressen.

Milosevic had his Nottingham Forest deal terminated last October - after less than a year at the City Ground.

The Swede can therefore move clubs outside of the transfer window and, according to The Sun, QPR are readying an approach.

An agent told the same publication however that interest in Milosevic is 'now into double figures'.

But IFK Gothenburg can be crossed off the list, Expressen claims.

The Swedish side are said to have proposed lucrative terms to the 28-year-old, who was a popular figure within the Nottingham Forest fanbase.

But his alleged snub leaves open the door for QPR to pounce.

QPR are the Championship's third-highest scorers this season with 51 goals, but Mark Warburton's sit 16th in the standings thanks to their minus-seven goal difference.

Nottingham Forest welcome Rangers to the City Ground on Saturday - but will Milosevic be part of the visiting team?