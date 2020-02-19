Pulis signing suggests his West Brom career is over, wants a new club

Oliver Burke left Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion in August to join La Liga outfit Alaves on loan - will he ever return to the Hawthorns?

West Bromwich Albion’s forgotten man Oliver Burke has admitted that he is desperate to silence his many critics despite enduring a difficult season on loan at Alaves, in quotes reported by the Daily Record.

It’s hard to believe that this Scotland international is still West Brom’s record signing. A £15 million addition from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2017, it’s fair to say Burke has struggled to live up to that eye-watering price-tag at the Hawthorns.

The former Nottingham Forest wonderkid has only started one game for the Baggies since September 2018, coming in the EFL Cup against Millwall, and currently finds himself in Spain after a brief and rather underwhelming spell at Celtic last year.

Burke hasn’t quite rebuilt his reputation in La Liga, however, producing just one goal and one assist for an Alaves side chock-full of big-name journeymen and fading stars.

The 22-year-old is desperate to make up for lost time, however, while admitting that he could look to bring an end to three miserable years at West Brom in the summer.

"For me, right now I’d like to find myself a club where I can settle, enjoy and play week in, week out,” Burke said, seemingly aware that his Baggies career is over. "And find my confidence again, which I’m slowly getting back, to prove all the doubters out there wrong.

"There’s a lot of doubters out there – there’s always going to be – but I’d love to throw it back in their face a little bit.”

It was Tony Pulis who brought the jet-heeled Burke to West Brom in August 2017 but, just three months later, the Welshman was sacked and replaced in the dugout by Alan Pardew.

And a man who had commanded transfer fees of almost £30 million at the age of 20 suddenly found himself slipping down the pecking order, never to return.