Who are Priti Patel’s parents? Home Secretary admits new immigration laws would affect own family

Home Secretary Priti Patel has admitted that under newly proposed immigration laws, her parents would not have been allowed into the UK.

Post-Brexit preparations continue in the world of government as the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, yesterday (February 18th) revealed plans for new immigration laws that will see the United Kingdom implement a so-called 'Australian-style points-based system.'

The supposed idea behind the proposed laws is to see that only high-skilled, high-paid or in-demand workers can enter the UK from inside the EU once the Brexit transition period comes to an end on December 31st 2020.

However, in an interview with LBC's Nick Ferrari on the morning of February 19th, Home Secretary Priti Patel made the surprise admission that her own parents would not have been allowed to enter the United Kingdom under the laws being proposed.

Proposed new immigration laws

The newly announced immigration laws would see the UK adopt an 'Australian-style points-based system' of immigration with the aim to end the import of cheap labour from the European Union in so-called lower-skilled job such as factory and warehouse staff as well as hotel and restaurant employees.

A prospective immigrant would need to attain a total of 70 points from the new criteria (as seen below) to qualify.

Offer of job by approved sponsor (essential) | 20 points

Job at appropriate skill level (essential) | 20 points

Speaks English at required level (essential) | 10 points

Salary of £20,480 - £23,039 | 0 points

Salary of £23,040 - £25,599 | 10 points

Salary of £25,600 or above | 20 points

Job in a designated shortage occupation | 20 points

Education qualification: PhD in subject relevant to job | 10 points

Education qualification: PhD in a stem subject relevant to the job | 20 points

Priti Patel admits own parents would fall foul of new laws

In an interview with LBC's Nick Ferrari on the morning of February 19th, Home Secretary Priti Patel made the surprise admission that her own parents would not have been allowed into the UK under the laws she is proposing.

After repeatedly dodging Ferrari's questions, who is descended from immigrants in the catering industry himself, Patel finally appeared to admit that her own family would not have been able to travel to and live in the UK.

Ferrari persistently quizzed Patel and, at last, said: "But you wouldn't be here, Home Secretary."

To which Patel replied: "Yeah, but also let's not forget we are not changing our approach to refugees and asylum seekers, which is very different to a points-based system for employment and that particular route."

Who are Priti Patel's parents?

Priti Patel's parents are Sushil and Anjana Patel.

The pair are first-generation immigrants from Uganda who moved to the UK in the 1960s and settled in Hertfordshire where they went on to set up a chain of newsagents.

Their arrival in the UK came just a few years before Ugandan dictator Idi Amin ordered the expulsion of Ugandan Asians in 1972, leaving thousands as refugees and asylum seekers, many of whom sought refuge in the UK.