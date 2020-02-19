Pontus Jansson claims one Leeds player was like a father figure to him

Jansson left Leeds United to join Brentford last summer.

He may have left Leeds United in the summer transfer window, but Pontus Jansson's best-ever teammate remains a Whites player.

Jansson spent three years at Leeds before being sold to Brentford and helped United to the Championship play-offs last season.

Before then, the centre-back had spells in Sweden with Malmo and Italy with Torino.

It was in the latter country that Gaetano Berardi played, for Bresica and Sampdoria, prior to his own Leeds switch.

And speaking to The Sun, Jansson claimed it was Berardi who took him under his wing at Elland Road.

"I would say Gaetano Berardi at Leeds," replied Jansson when asked to name his stand-out colleague.

"He was like a fatherly (figure) to me, even though he was only two years older than me. But he was always the one taking care of me in the tough, tough moments so I would say him."

Jansson was posed several other quick-fire questions, including who his best-ever manager is.

The Swede opted for his current boss, Thomas Frank, on that occasion, but insisted that Marcelo Bielsa would have been given the nod if not.

Bielsa managed Jansson for a season at Leeds, but the pair's relationship was rumoured to have strained towards the end.

