PlayStation Player Celebration: How to sign-up and win rewards such as PS4 themes and avatars

Everything about the PlayStation Player Celebration including how to sign-up and win rewards including PS4 themes, avatars, and a real-life Platinum Trophy.

The PlayStation 4 is coming to an end with the PS5 set to arrive this Holiday. Sony's PS4 has been one of the greatest consoles thanks to its bevy of incredible exclusives (including some still set to release), and Sony is celebrating its legacy once again with a PlayStation Player Celebration community event that will allow players to win rewards including themes, avatars, and a magnificent real-life Platinum Trophy. Here you'll discover how to sign-up and capture its rewards.

Sony's PlayStation Player Celebration event was only announced recently and it officially commences on February 24th. The good news is that you don't have to do a whole lot as an individual thanks to it being a community endeavour, but the least you can do is help when participating by doing what it is you already do - play lots of video games on Sony's console.

Below you'll find a simple guide for how to sign-up and obtain the event's rewards.

COOKING MAMA: Newest Nintendo game appears to be coming to PS4

How to sign-up for the PlayStation Player Celebration community event

All you need to do to sign-up for the PlayStation Player Celebration community event is visit Sony's website and select Sign Up Here.

This will take you to a page where you need to sign-in with your PlayStation ID. Simply do that, tick the box which says you've read the terms and conditions (even though you haven't), and you'll be signed up for the PlayStation Player Celebration.

Now all you need to do is help the community bag neat rewards and prizes by playing a lot of games.

PlayStation Player Celebration rewards and prizes

The rewards and prizes for signing up to the PlayStation Player Celebration event are exclusive goodies.

Sony's rewards and prizes for completing Stage Two of the PlayStation Player Celebration is five PSN avatars that appear to be of God Of War, The Last Of Us, The Last Of Us Part 2, Uncharted A Thief's End, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

An exclusive PS4 dynamic theme celebrating the console's biggest and best exclusives is the reward for completing stage three, but it's by no means the headline attraction.

The biggest prize on offer is a PlayStation kit. This includes a PSN Store voucher with a value of £75, voucher codes for a selection of titles marked with PlayStation Hits, and the grand daddy real-life Platinum Trophy that comes with an engraving of your PSN ID.

How to win the PlayStation Player Celebration rewards and prizes

You must play lots of games and claim lots of trophies to capture the PlayStation Player Celebration rewards and prizes.

Every individual game played for at least one hour contributes to the goals required to claim the rewards and prizes, and multiplayer trophies count as double.

Stage One of the PlayStation Player Celebration begins on February 24th at 08:00 GMT. The Sony community must play 125,000 games and earn 500,000 trophies for the stage to be completed.

To capture the five PSN avatars, you must complete Stage Two by playing 375,000 games and earning 1.5M trophies.

Lastly, to unlock the dynamic theme hidden behind Stage Three, you must play 675,000 games and capture 2.7M trophies.

In order to hopefully bag the grand daddy real-life Platinum Trophy, you must return to the PlayStation Player Celebration website on March 17th at 11:00 GMT to answer a skill-based question.

HUNT SHOWDOWN: When is crossplay between PS4 and Xbox One being added?

And that's all there is to know about the PlayStation Player Celebration community event. Go play lots of games!