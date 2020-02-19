Peter Crouch claims that £166m attacker now wants to join Liverpool

Liverpool have been heavily linked with PSG forward Kylian Mbappe in recent times.

Peter Crouch has told BT Sport, during their live Champions League coverage, that he thinks PSG striker Kylian Mbappe wants to join Liverpool.

Liverpool have been linked heavily with Mbappe in recent times, with the Telegraph suggesting that the French striker is Jurgen Klopp’s dream signing.

Getting Mbappe out of PSG would cost Liverpool a fortune, with the French side surely looking to make profit on the £166 million fee that they paid to sign him (BBC Sport).

But Crouch thinks that if Liverpool did agree a fee for Mbappe then the rapid striker would want to join them.

“I can see the opposite of that [players leaving]. I’m looking at players like Mbappe and top class players who will want to come to Liverpool,” Crouch said.

“You can see how harmonious the group is, they are winning every game, and every player will want to come and work for Jurgen Klopp.”

Liverpool actually didn’t win in the Champions League last night, as they were beaten 1-0 by Atletico Madrid.

Mbappe’s PSG side were also on the wrong side of a result, as they slipped up against Borussia Dortmund.

If Mbappe was to arrive at Liverpool he would add pace and skill to an attack which already ranks among the very best in the world.

Liverpool already have Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah to play in forward areas, but Mbappe may become their biggest threat if he was to move to Anfield.