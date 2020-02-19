Pablo Mari posts message on Twitter, some Arsenal fans respond

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari made his first appearance for their under-23 side earlier in the week.

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has suggested that he had ‘great feelings’ during his first run-out since joining the Gunners in January.

Great feelings during my first minutes in @Arsenal colours yesterday! ⚪️ Keep working hard!/ Buenas sensaciones en los primeros minutos con estos colores!⚪️ Seguimos trabajando!/ Boas sensações durante meus primeiros minutos com essas cores! ⚪️ Continue trabalhando! pic.twitter.com/MSKGPRqVZA — Pablo Mari Villar (@PabloMV5) February 18, 2020

Mari played 45 minutes in Arsenal’s under-23 side’s defeat against Chelsea earlier in the week.

The centre-back is still working on his fitness levels, as he looks to get up to speed at the Emirates Stadium.

But Mari suggested that he still enjoyed putting on the Arsenal shirt for the first time, even if he wasn’t on the winning side.

Best match in a long time #COYG — Donna Simmonds (@donna_simmonds) February 18, 2020

We are eager to see u with the 1st squad!!!

Keep pushing. — kasanga (@kasanga91) February 18, 2020

we Are The Arsenal — 5⭐ArsenalFC (@FiveStarArsenal) February 18, 2020

Keep working boss — evan 》 (@afcevan) February 18, 2020

conceded 2 goals from kids,, you better work hard because we really need you. — Aartete (@Aartete2) February 18, 2020

You look physically strong! Keep pushing — T-mack DieHardGooner (@Timack27) February 18, 2020

The hope is that Mari can eventually tighten up Arsenal’s defence, which has been a real weakness this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been unable to find a reliable centre-back pairing, with Arsenal guilty of conceding far too many cheap goals.

Arteta has helped to tighten Arsenal up at the back since taking charge, but there is a feeling that improvements can still be made defensively.

The Gunners are next in action against Olympiacos in the Europa League tomorrow, but whether Mari will be given a chance in that contest remains to be seen.