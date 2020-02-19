Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Pablo Mari posts message on Twitter, some Arsenal fans respond

John Verrall
Pablo Mari of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 31, 2020 in St Albans, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari made his first appearance for their under-23 side earlier in the week.

Pablo Mari of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 31, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has suggested that he had ‘great feelings’ during his first run-out since joining the Gunners in January.

Mari played 45 minutes in Arsenal’s under-23 side’s defeat against Chelsea earlier in the week.

 

The centre-back is still working on his fitness levels, as he looks to get up to speed at the Emirates Stadium.

But Mari suggested that he still enjoyed putting on the Arsenal shirt for the first time, even if he wasn’t on the winning side.

The hope is that Mari can eventually tighten up Arsenal’s defence, which has been a real weakness this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been unable to find a reliable centre-back pairing, with Arsenal guilty of conceding far too many cheap goals.

Arteta has helped to tighten Arsenal up at the back since taking charge, but there is a feeling that improvements can still be made defensively.

The Gunners are next in action against Olympiacos in the Europa League tomorrow, but whether Mari will be given a chance in that contest remains to be seen.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch