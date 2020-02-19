Our view: Jose Mourinho has opportunity to claim greatest achievement with Tottenham

Whatever happens next, Tottenham boss cannot be fairly judged.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho likely cannot believe his luck. His mood at his press conference on Tuesday said it all. 'What can I do?' was his look.

Fortunately Mourinho is one of the best managers in the business. He will find solutions to help Tottenham amid their ongoing injury crisis. He always does, but it won't be easy.

Heung Min Son became the latest player to be ruled out this week with a broken arm, a cruel blow after he had scored in six successive matches.

Son joins Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko on the injury list. Last season the trio were arguably Tottenham's best players.

Transfer market mistakes dating back to last summer, and beyond really, have left Tottenham without a striker.

Spurs can make do. Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn can fill in. Dele Alli could also play up top. None are ideal, but they will have to do.

But bearing all this in mind it would be unfair to negatively judge Mourinho's first season in charge.

The manager once famously claimed that leading Manchester United to second place in 2017/18 was his greatest achievement.

It was a quote which brought derision at the time, but considering the club's plight since, it doesn't look so off base now.

If Mourinho is able to lead Tottenham to silverware this season via the FA Cup or Champions League, it might just be among his greatest achievements yet.

Everything is going against him, but he won't be giving up.

He has a free pass really if results don't go his way. If his Spurs side do win a trophy, damage done to his reputation at Old Trafford will be restored.