Our view: Celtic would kick themselves if they miss out on PL-linked ex-trialist again

Niclas Eliasson of Bristol City on the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 04, 2019 in Bristol, England.
Celtic have been linked with Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson.

Celtic now appear to be closing in on another Scottish Premiership title, but Neil Lennon will still be keen on summer additions.

Another winger is bound to be on the radar, having allowed Scott Sinclair and Lewis Morgan to leave the club during the January transfer window.

Loanee Mohamed Elyounoussi will return to Southampton as things stand, whilst Maryan Shved has yet to really play consistently under Lennon.

 

In January, the Daily Record noted that Celtic are particularly keen on Niclas Eliasson, but Bristol City wouldn't sell in January as they need him for their playoff pursuit.

Bristol City will activate a one-year contract option to stop Eliasson from leaving for free this summer, but Celtic are in the mix to buy him – and would kick themselves if they miss out again.

Lancs Live claim that Burnley are keen to sign Eliasson, meaning Celtic face Premier League competition for the Swedish wide man, when they have already let him slip through their net once.

Eliasson admitted to Expressen in 2013 that he had been on trial at Celtic – when Lennon was manager – but he ended up staying in Sweden instead, joining AIK a year later.

Celtic now appear to have another chance to land Eliasson seven years on, and the 24-year-old has shown exactly what he can provide having racked up 12 assists in all competitions this season.

He's quick and creative, producing superb crosses with his left foot, which would give Celtic balance given that the likes of James Forrest and Mikey Johnston are right-footed.

Eliasson still has huge potential to be tapped into, and Celtic must not let Burnley jump the queue and beat them to the Swede, having held such a long-standing interest in a player who is now flourishing.

