'Match made in heaven': Some Liverpool fans desperate to sign linked target after CL display

Jadon Sancho has been linked with a number of high profile clubs, including Liverpool.

Liverpool fans are keen for their club to sign Jadon Sancho after he dazzled the world once again by putting on a brilliant display for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last night.

Whilst Liverpool were tasting defeat in the Spanish capital, across the pond in Germany, a young English star in Sancho was helping his side beat the attacking-might of Paris Saint-Germain 2-1.

The unstoppable Erling Haaland may have stolen the show once again with his brace, but Sancho also shone brightly on a night full of young, vibrant talent. From World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe to the unpredictable Brazilian, Neymar.

Whilst Haaland made a switch to Dortmund last month, his attacking teammate is seemingly a much-sought-after player, with Liverpool one of the names on the list.

The Daily Mail previously claimed that Liverpool have told Dortmund that they want to sign Sancho this summer, with the England international rated at £100 million.

Nonetheless, whilst Jurgen Klopp's decision to bring on Divock Origi for Mane during the break didn't pay off over in Madrid, Sancho was showcasing in front of the Yellow Wall yesterday what he could potentially do to dazzle and entertain the Kop if they were to secure his signature.

Given Liverpool's current position as soon-to-be Premier League champions, current European holders and with the possibility that they could defend that crown. That would on paper be enough for them to lure Sancho away from any other clubs across Europe. But it's never as easy as that!

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans reacting to Sancho's display:

Jadon Sancho invented football for Mohamed Salah. Slick, precise, always on point, never a step or move too much... he & #LFC would be a match made in heaven. — Filip Dakic (@filipdakic) February 18, 2020

Whatever the cost, Sancho is a once in a generation player that should be has to be signed this summer #lfc https://t.co/UvuBGYErKK — Jonathan Champion (@dfitzgeralds) February 18, 2020

Sancho is setting the stadium on fire in the other game btw. £100M is a bargain for this kid. — King Kaizer II (@LFC_forevaa) February 18, 2020

Sancho balling I hear? Yet these lfc fanboys want Werner I’m ????? — ali (@Gerrardology) February 18, 2020

Sancho man — Pedro Chirivella (@sagir_lfc) February 18, 2020

Goodness me it would be lovely to have Sancho & Haaland at Liverpool — Euan Booth, RN (@MysteryBooth) February 19, 2020