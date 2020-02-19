Quick links

'Ohhh yes', 'Not the first choice': Some Liverpool fans react to Klopp wanting £31.5m speedster

Fans of Liverpool FC show their support during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on March 31, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool are reportedly keen on Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica.

Milot Rashica of SV Werder Bremen celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the DFB Cup semi final match between Werder Bremen and FC Bayern Muenchen at Weserstadion on April...

Liverpool already have a superb front three, but Jurgen Klopp is likely to be in the market for another attacker this summer.

The Reds have seen Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have become one of the most feared attacking trios in world football, but Liverpool will run into a problem.

Mane and Salah will head off to the Africa Cup of Nations in January, leaving Liverpool a little short of attacking options, so Klopp and co should be in the market for an attacker or two.

 

Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner are popular names, but Bild now claim that Klopp has taken a liking to Werder Bremen star Milot Rashica.

Klopp has allegedly had Rashica watched recently, and the Kosovo star is now on Liverpool's wishlist as they weigh up attacking reinforcements.

It's stated that Rashica has a €38million (£31.5million) release clause in his contract this summer, and with Werder battling against relegation, he's likely to go.

Milot Rashica of Werder Bremen controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Schalke 04 at Weserstadion on March 08, 2019 in Bremen, Germany.

A speedy wide man with technical and finishing ability in front of goal, Rashica has versatility to play across the front line, and may be more likely to accept a squad role than a Sancho or a Werner.

Liverpool fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with some believing that he shouldn't be the first choice target, and if Liverpool can't sign Werner, then don't bother signing anybody.

Others compared Rashica to Leroy Sane with his blistering pace, believing that he would be a good option to bring in and classic 'out of the box' signing for Liverpool.

