'Ohhh yes', 'Not the first choice': Some Liverpool fans react to Klopp wanting £31.5m speedster

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica.

Liverpool already have a superb front three, but Jurgen Klopp is likely to be in the market for another attacker this summer.

The Reds have seen Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have become one of the most feared attacking trios in world football, but Liverpool will run into a problem.

Mane and Salah will head off to the Africa Cup of Nations in January, leaving Liverpool a little short of attacking options, so Klopp and co should be in the market for an attacker or two.

Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner are popular names, but Bild now claim that Klopp has taken a liking to Werder Bremen star Milot Rashica.

Klopp has allegedly had Rashica watched recently, and the Kosovo star is now on Liverpool's wishlist as they weigh up attacking reinforcements.

It's stated that Rashica has a €38million (£31.5million) release clause in his contract this summer, and with Werder battling against relegation, he's likely to go.

A speedy wide man with technical and finishing ability in front of goal, Rashica has versatility to play across the front line, and may be more likely to accept a squad role than a Sancho or a Werner.

Liverpool fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with some believing that he shouldn't be the first choice target, and if Liverpool can't sign Werner, then don't bother signing anybody.

Others compared Rashica to Leroy Sane with his blistering pace, believing that he would be a good option to bring in and classic 'out of the box' signing for Liverpool.

He would be great, I watch almost every game of Rashica, he is a Sane type player very explosive on the break fast and a very clinical player. — Gravity (@Gravity23456) February 19, 2020

buy werner or don't buy anyone — LeoTan (@foxraiser007) February 19, 2020

Rashica is a versatile player he can play RW/LW & No10. I’ve seen him play a few times I personally don’t think he’s ready for a club of LFC size. — Mr_B_A (@MrB10A) February 19, 2020

Dont know anything about Rashica but what I have said all along is we will sign 2 attacking players. I still believe we are pushing for 2 of Werner Sancho Havertz Auoar.. #LFC https://t.co/tOuEYoK10W — Forza Reds (@Micks2B) February 19, 2020

This Rashica Fella can score bangers from distance and has great pace to burn on Counters. Would be a typical great out of the box signing for us — Shubham (@Fragile_Fekir) February 19, 2020

He's a great addition on Werner/Sancho. Not the first choice. — Ritz (@_Ritzy_0_1) February 19, 2020

Let's get rashica ..he's a good option — Sisso (@Sisso_quam) February 19, 2020

Rashica and Werner. Would be a decent start to the summer. — (@Nuri96J) February 19, 2020