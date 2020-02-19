Quick links

Mourinho says Spurs duo won't play as strikers but another two will have to increase workrate

Tottenham Hotspur have now lost yet another striker to injury.

Jose Mourinho has told Football London that Troy Parrott is 'not ready' to play as a striker for Tottenham and Ryan Sessegnon is 'not a striker' as he has ruled them out of to replace the now-injured Heung-Min Son

Despite the elation of securing a last-minute winner from the weekend, Spurs were hit with the hardest of news yesterday when it was shared that Heung-Min Son has seemingly been ruled out for the rest of the season, as reported by BBC Sport.

It now means with Harry Kane also on the sidelines, and Parrott ruled out to play in that spot, it has put Mourinho in a spot of bother as he tries to chase European football.

 

Ahead of Tottenham's Champions League game with RB Leipzig tonight, and their top-four crunch match against rivals Chelsea at the weekend, Mourinho admitted that Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn will now have to increase their workrate as a result of Son's injury. 

On whether Son's injury increases the workload on Moura and Bergwijn? "Yes, it does," Mourinho told Football London.

"My thoughts are that Parrott is not ready and that Sessegnon is not a striker," Mourinho added. "Playing without a striker [in regards to his plan going forward with the front three]." 

Things were seemingly looking on the up for Mourinho, but he has no doubt been put back a peg or two following this serious injury. 

But Spurs cannot dwell on their current situation because they have a Champions League tie against German title-chasers, Leipzig, coming up. 

A setback in the first leg could prove to be costly against the Bundesliga side because Mourinho's men will not want to go back to Germany chasing the game. 

