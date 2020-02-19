Mourinho admits he's worried about £23m Pochettino signing at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura is going to be required to play a lot of football over the coming weeks.

Jose Mourinho has admitted to Esporte Interativo that he is worried about Tottenham Hotspur striker Lucas Moura burning out.

Lucas has been a key player for Spurs since Jose Mourinho came in, and he has featured in every match the Portuguese boss has taken charge of.

The £23 million (BBC Sport) Brazilian international generally started for Spurs, with Mourinho making him one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Lucas will not be able to take a break any time soon though, as he is now Tottenham’s main striking option.

With Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane both out injured for much of the rest of the season, Lucas is going to have to carry the goalscoring burden for Mourinho’s side.

And the Tottenham boss admits that he is concerned about Lucas running out of stamina.

“He’s in very good shape,” Mourinho said.

“My only fear is obviously that the gas runs out. Because a man is a man. Especially offensive players, who have tremendous wear and tear. And all of us coaches like to rotate, in the 60 or 70 minutes, switch for a fresh one.

“Here neither hot nor fresh, there is only one here and you always have to play. So my fear is just that.

“And with all due respect to Tite, the best thing he could do is not to call up Lucas so that in March he could refuel a little.

“But he’s doing a fantastic job that deserves all the best, I think he’s been having a fantastic three months. Not only in the quality of the game, but in the way he gives himself to the team.”

Lucas has actually suggested that he doesn’t feel particularly comfortable as an out-and-out number nine before, but he is going to have to play there now.

Mourinho has already gone on record to say that he doesn’t feel Troy Parrott is ready, so Lucas is his only option.

The rapid forward looks certain to start tonight, when Tottenham take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League.