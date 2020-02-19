Merson claims he'd never buy Tottenham's £22m star to play as a striker

Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son is set to miss much of the rest of the season with injury.

Paul Merson has told Sky Sports that he doesn’t think Tottenham Hotspur have any players suited to starting up-front now.

Harry Kane and Son could now both miss the rest of the season, in what looks a crushing blow for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Kane damaged his hamstring in January, leaving Tottenham struggling for striking options, and news that Son has broken his arm emerged yesterday.

Merson already felt that Spurs were short of options when Kane was ruled out, as he claims that Son is not a player he would buy to play up-front.

But Merson has now questioned how Tottenham will cope without their two main attackers for the rest of the season.

“Harry Kane is out for Tottenham. How are you supposed to win anything with no centre forward? [Heung-Min] Son does a great job, he's a proper player, but you wouldn't buy him to play him up front for a season, and now he's out injured which is a massive blow,” Merson said, after the £22 million forward's (Guardian) injury was confirmed.

Son had scored six goals in five games prior to being ruled out with injury, in what looks a major blow to Tottenham’s chances.

Lucas Moura is the most likely candidate to play up-front for Spurs in Kane and Son’s absence, but the Brazilian has already admitted that the position is not one he particularly enjoys or feels comfortable in.

Spurs will be hoping their injury problems do not affect their form too much, with their next match coming against RB Leipzig in the Champions League this evening.