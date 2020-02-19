Quick links

Celtic

FC København

UEFA Europa League

Scottish Premiership

Manager wishes he'd signed Celtic ace who is worth £20m more now

Danny Owen
The Celtic fans display their banners during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic signed Kristoffer Ajer for free in 2016, snapping him up before Europa League opponents Copenhagen could.

Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic FC gestures during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 07, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

Copenhagen coach Stale Solbakken will be hoping the past does not come back to haunt him on Thursday when his side host Kristoffer Ajer’s Celtic at the Parken Stadium, in quotes reported by The Scotsman.

The presence of a Norwegian defender with the world at his feet adds another intriguing subplot to an already enticing Europa League round-of-32 clash.

Subscribe

Ajer may not be the finished article just yet but the 21-year-old is going from strength to strength in green and white, enjoying arguably his best season for the Glasgow giants.

 

In all competitions, a player signed by compatriot Ronny Deila has made 43 appearances in 2019/20 while showcasing his eye-catching technique with a brilliantly-taken winner away at Aberdeen on Sunday.

These days, Ajer is valued at an eye-watering £20 million, four years after joining Celtic on a free from IFK Start.

No wonder Solbakken is ruing his failure to snap up a then-17-year-old Ajer back in 2016.

Limerick , Ireland - 13 August 2016; Ajer Kristoffer of Celtic FC in action against Geoffrey Kondogbia of Inter Milan during the International Champions Cup game between Inter Milan and...

“Maybe I should have signed Ajer when he was 17 and playing in Norway. We were probably too slow then,” said the former Wolves boss, who has been in charge of Copenhagen since 2013.

“We knew about him very early when he was a striker and then a central midfielder at Start, their captain when he was very young. Maybe we should have pulled the trigger then. But that’s the only one I think we could have afforded in competition with Celtic.”

Ajer is almost guaranteed to start in the Danish capital alongside Christopher Jullien. Though a player who is rapidly growing into one of Britain’s top young centre-halves could also easily fill in at right-back – such is his versatility.

Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch