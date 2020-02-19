Quick links

Liverpool fans left stunned by 'weird' Klopp decision last night

John Verrall
Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp reacts at the end of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18,...
Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last night.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp the head coach

Liverpool fans have been left baffled by Jurgen Klopp’s decision to take off Mo Salah last night, as his side were chasing a goal.

Liverpool lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid yesterday, with both Sadio Mane and Salah taken off during the contest.

 

Mane was subbed off at half-time in an attempt to stop the Senegalese international being sent off, but Salah’s withdrawal was more of a surprise.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came on for Salah with Liverpool chasing the game.

And most Reds fans were left dumbfounded by Klopp’s decision to take off the Egyptian winger.

Klopp has not been questioned many times this season, and he will hope that his decision proves to be a smart one in the long-run.

Liverpool may have lost yesterday, but they can at least feel pleased that they remain within striking range of Atletico Madrid.

With the Anfield crowd behind them, there is a feeling that Liverpool could pose more of a threat in the second-leg, when Salah and Mane will both surely play prominent roles.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

