Liverpool fans left stunned by 'weird' Klopp decision last night

Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last night.

Liverpool fans have been left baffled by Jurgen Klopp’s decision to take off Mo Salah last night, as his side were chasing a goal.

Liverpool lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid yesterday, with both Sadio Mane and Salah taken off during the contest.

Mane was subbed off at half-time in an attempt to stop the Senegalese international being sent off, but Salah’s withdrawal was more of a surprise.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came on for Salah with Liverpool chasing the game.

And most Reds fans were left dumbfounded by Klopp’s decision to take off the Egyptian winger.

The subs didn't make sense. Origi for Mané, might have been because of the yellow, but at HT? Salah no matter how he's playing is still our biggest threat. Keïta should have been brought on without question. Klopp is so catious away from home, the midfield is always the issue. — . (@LFCHadouken) February 18, 2020

still dont understand why klopp subbed salah for ox — (@hilmanmhd) February 19, 2020

There were a series of strange substitutions from Klopp last night. A definite air of 'damage limitation now, only the first leg', I thought. Mané and Salah both replaced when fit, Henderson replaced when injured and not 15 minutes earlier when exhausted. I think he's confident. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) February 19, 2020

The only player out of Liverpool squad who actually took a shot was Salah. Klopp took him off and Liverpool didn’t have single shot all 90 min except the Salah shots.

The question is

Salah is not afraid of taking risk and, why klopp took him off? Doesn’t make sense — Just football (@elchapo_futbol) February 19, 2020

Everyone is talking about Klopps subs.



Mane one was a blow but understandable. We need him 2nd leg.



Chambo for Salah was weird. But he brought some urgency. salah was ineffective 15 mins prior.



Milly on only coz Hendos injury. Im sure keita was ready to come on.#lfc #YNWA — Top Tier (@TopTierITK) February 19, 2020

Salah sub really baffled me, too. Especially as it was for Chamberlain, who, I still maintain, is not a front three player, despite the goals he’s scored playing there. https://t.co/5UcngVO5zP — issam (@issam_LFC) February 18, 2020

I think Jürgen’s subs were a bit baffling. Mané’s I can understand given that Atlético we’re gonna target him to get him sent off but Salah after 70 minutes? — CC (@_CC98_) February 18, 2020

Salah sub was also a bit weird, like Klopp decided to forget about the game — Fabian (@emafabolous) February 18, 2020

Klopp has not been questioned many times this season, and he will hope that his decision proves to be a smart one in the long-run.

Liverpool may have lost yesterday, but they can at least feel pleased that they remain within striking range of Atletico Madrid.

With the Anfield crowd behind them, there is a feeling that Liverpool could pose more of a threat in the second-leg, when Salah and Mane will both surely play prominent roles.