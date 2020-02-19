'Lightweight': Sky Sports pundit comments on Arsenal and Everton's top-four chances

Everton will lock horns with Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend.

Lee Sharpe believes Arsenal are 'a little lightweight' and 'too far behind' to make a late surge for a top-four finish at the end of the season, and he also believes Everton's best chance will come during the next campaign.

Speaking to Football Centre on Sky Sports (18/02/2020), former Premier League winner, Sharpe, backed Everton to beat Arsenal at the weekend, but he doesn't think either of them will secure a top-four finish come May.

"He [Ancelotti] has definitely made a difference in a positive way," Sharpe told Sky Sports. "With a strong transfer window this summer and a bit more stamp on his team then I think they will definitely [be a threat for the top four places].

"When you are trying to get close to Chelsea and nick that fourth-spot that is not what you want [the running Everton have coming up]. But if you are going to do it, you have to beat the best teams. What they don't want is Liverpool to beat them at Everton and end up winning the league. All four next games are massive.

"I would say Arsenal are too far behind. They are a little bit too inconsistent. I know they scored four over the weekend but I still think they are a little lightweight for me. Not quite Arteta's team, at the moment. I wouldn't be surprised if Everton go down there and take something off Arsenal as well, which would put them further behind."

For large parts of the season, both Everton and Arsenal have struggled to showcase their true quality, put a string of results together or pick up valuable points.

But in recent weeks, the points column has been staking up and there is now a chance that the duo could secure a European finish at the end of the season.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are sitting ninth in the Premier League table, one place above Arsenal, and are only five points off Chelsea.

Added with that, they are four points off fifth-placed Tottenham, and in the light of Manchester City's European ban, that spot could become gold for one team.

As for Arsenal, they are seven points behind Chelsea, but if they can put a string of wins together then the ball game could change, but given their inconsistencies, that's unlikely to happen.