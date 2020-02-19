Jurgen Klopp shares what Liverpool man told him about his injury last night

Liverpool saw Jordan Henderson pick up a knock last night.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told the Liverpool Echo that Jordan Henderson suffered a hamstring injury against Atletico Madrid.

The Reds headed off to Spain to take on Atletico in the first leg of their Champions League on Tuesday night, but it was a tricky night.

Atletico took the lead early on as Saul bundled the ball home from close range after Liverpool couldn't clear a corner.

Liverpool had plenty of the ball, racking up 73% of possession but couldn't break Atletico down, failing to even register a shot on target.

Klopp's substitutions raised eyebrows too, taking off Sadio Mane at half time before also hooking Mohamed Salah on 72 minutes, with Jordan Henderson following on 80 minutes.

Mane was taken off because he was on a booking, and Klopp has now explained why Henderson was taken off just 10 minutes from time.

Klopp admitted that Henderson felt a problem in his hamstring, and Liverpool must now wait to see about the severity of the injury.

Klopp admitted that Henderson told him he wasn't too concerned about the injury, but enough to come off so late in the game, meaning fans may have a small worry about the midfielder ahead of Monday's game against West Ham United.

“Hendo felt his hamstring, unfortunately,” said Klopp. “We have to wait. He was not too concerned but enough to go off, obviously,” he added.