'Jose would rather leave': Some Spurs fans react to transfer rumour about 2-time PL winner

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Chris Smalling.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are not impressed with the rumours that they are interested in two-time Premier League winner, Chris Smalling.

Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport have claimed that Spurs are interested in signing the Manchester United defender, who is currently on-loan at Roma.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho knows the centre-back pretty well after the duo worked with either during his infamous time at Old Trafford, where they lifted the Europa League.

Given United's struggles for some time now, Smalling was one of the players who was allowed to leave last summer, but he seems to have regained his form in Serie A.

Regardless of that, the Tottenham faithful aren't too impressed that their name is being linked with the 30-year-old, given his past performances in the Premier League and current age.

There's no doubt that the North London club need some more bite and power in the defensive third, with various players struggling for form over the course of the season.

Jan Vertonghen's form, in particular, since Mourinho's arrival has hit a brick wall, and it does seem as though the club will dip into the market in the summer for more quality.

But Spurs fans made it clear that Smalling isn't the answer to their problems, as they simply will not believe this latest rumour.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to the Smalling rumours:

hes not good on the ball we already got sanchez who is not great on the ball — Jspurs (@Jspurs3) February 18, 2020

This must be nonsense, he is 30 — Julian (@JulianSpalter) February 18, 2020

Why ?? This is rubbish — GiovanniVanKane (@GiovanniVanBale) February 18, 2020

Why state this whilst Jan is still in the team and we are at a critical point in our campaign!!!!! Seriously....not impressed....media needs to check itself — Spurstragic (@Spurstragic1) February 18, 2020

Jose would rather leave Spurs and coach in League 2 than be reunited with Smalling — Ashley Spencen (@dmanim2) February 18, 2020

What absolute garbage. — Matt_spurs (@Mattspurs3) February 18, 2020