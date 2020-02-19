Quick links

'Joke question': Some Spurs fans angry with what Mourinho was asked at press conference

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho will hope to lead his side to victory against RB Leipzig in the Champions League this evening.

Tottenham Hotspur supporters have been left annoyed, after Jose Mourinho was asked whether he had something to prove against Julian Nagelsmann later this evening at his latest press conference, which was covered by Football London.

Tottenham are set to take on RB Leipzig, and the game will pit two of the most charismatic managers in football against each other.

Nagelsmann has been labelled by some as the ‘Baby Mourinho’, and in the build-up to the game the Spurs boss was questioned whether he had anything to prove against his younger counterpart.

 

“He was linked with the Tottenham job before Pochettino left, does that give you something to prove,” a journalist asked.

Mourinho gave a rather prickly response to the enquiry, with the Spurs boss saying: “To prove? After 20 years of career and 25 titles, to prove?”

And Tottenham supporters were frustrated that such a question was posed in the build-up to the match.

Tottenham’s match against Leipzig is a highly anticipated one, as it looks as if it could be full of goals.

Both sides are suffering badly with injury issues, with Leipzig without a recognised central defender and Tottenham not having an out-an-out striker to call upon.

Heung-Min Son has been ruled out for much of the rest of the season, which means that Lucas Moura looks set to start up-front.

Tottenham will surely want to seize the initiative in the tie tonight, as they have home advantage.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

