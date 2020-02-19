'Joke question': Some Spurs fans angry with what Mourinho was asked at press conference

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho will hope to lead his side to victory against RB Leipzig in the Champions League this evening.

Tottenham Hotspur supporters have been left annoyed, after Jose Mourinho was asked whether he had something to prove against Julian Nagelsmann later this evening at his latest press conference, which was covered by Football London.

Tottenham are set to take on RB Leipzig, and the game will pit two of the most charismatic managers in football against each other.

Nagelsmann has been labelled by some as the ‘Baby Mourinho’, and in the build-up to the game the Spurs boss was questioned whether he had anything to prove against his younger counterpart.

“He was linked with the Tottenham job before Pochettino left, does that give you something to prove,” a journalist asked.

Mourinho gave a rather prickly response to the enquiry, with the Spurs boss saying: “To prove? After 20 years of career and 25 titles, to prove?”

And Tottenham supporters were frustrated that such a question was posed in the build-up to the match.

Ridiculous question — ⚪️ (@_10KaneBackup) February 18, 2020

What a daft question — George (@GEORGIE_35) February 18, 2020

Ridiculous question honestly — G POWER 2.0 (@KwasiSwatson) February 18, 2020

He has a point, doesn’t he? — Dave Akerly (@DaveAkerlyOnAir) February 18, 2020

Well, he has a point.. not the brightest question — Adamastos (@adamastosbm) February 18, 2020

Respect man, respect — thesprocketman (@TheSprocketMan) February 18, 2020

Joke question. — Broggs (@Broggybroggs) February 18, 2020

I don't blame Mourinho. Absolutely stupid question to ask. — Leonard White (@LeonardWhite18) February 18, 2020

Tottenham’s match against Leipzig is a highly anticipated one, as it looks as if it could be full of goals.

Both sides are suffering badly with injury issues, with Leipzig without a recognised central defender and Tottenham not having an out-an-out striker to call upon.

Heung-Min Son has been ruled out for much of the rest of the season, which means that Lucas Moura looks set to start up-front.

Tottenham will surely want to seize the initiative in the tie tonight, as they have home advantage.