'It is not certain': Sporting director reacts after hearing Klopp wants his rapid £31.5m star

Olly Dawes
Liverpool are reportedly keen on Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica.

Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann has told Bild that it is not certain that attacker Milot Rashica will be leaving the club this summer.

Bild's report claims that Liverpool now want Rashica, with Jurgen Klopp allegedly adding him to his list of potential summer targets.

Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner are the big names being linked, but it now seems that Rashica is also on the radar for the Reds.

 

It's claimed that he has a €38million (£31.5million) release clause in his contract this summer, and Liverpool are now in the race for his signature.

Rashica, 23, has hit seven goals and three assists for Werder this season, but with the club finding themselves in the relegation zone, he looks set to go.

His blistering pace and versatility to play across the front line should be hugely appealing, even if he isn't a big name like Sancho or Werner.

Now, Werder sporting director Baumann has suggested that there are 'a few prospects' for Rashica, but no talks have been held with anybody yet.

Baumann added that it's not even certain that Rashica will leave, but he can't rule it out – and surely, if given the chance to join Liverpool, Rashica would jump at it.

“Of course there are a few prospects for a player like Milot after the achievements of the past few years,” said Baumann. “So far we haven't negotiated with any club. It is not certain that Milot will leave us in the summer. But I can't rule it out,” he added.

Olly Dawes

